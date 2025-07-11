Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Cape Town braces for cold, windy weekend with weather warnings in place

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

2 minute read

11 July 2025

11:25 am

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves remains in place from Hondeklip Bay to Plettenberg Bay until Saturday afternoon.

Cape Town weekend weather

Picture: iStock

Cape Town and parts of the Western Cape are set for a freezing, wet and windy weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing multiple warnings for hazardous marine and weather conditions.

In a forecast released by Saws, the Witzenberg and Breede Valley municipalities and the Koue Bokkeveld region of the Western Cape can expect “very cold, wet and windy conditions” throughout the weekend.

Coastal warnings issued

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves remains in place from Hondeklip Bay to Plettenberg Bay until Saturday afternoon.

According to Saws, these conditions may result in “difficulty in navigation at sea,” with small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing.

Additionally, a yellow level 1 warning applies from Plettenberg Bay to Hamburg, warning of both waves and strong winds, which could lead to localised disruptions at ports and harbours.

ALSO READ: Sunshine and chill: Gauteng heads into a calm winter weekend

Weekend forecast: Cold but mostly clear in Cape Town

Cape Town itself will be spared the rain, but it won’t escape the chill. On Saturday, temperatures will range between 7°C and 15°C, with clear skies and moderate easterly winds expected throughout the day.

Sunday will start off similarly cold, with a minimum temperature of 7°C rising to a maximum of 16°C.

While the early hours will remain clear, drizzle and partly cloudy skies are forecast for the afternoon and evening.

No rainfall is expected for the city over the weekend, but humidity levels will hover around 70%, adding to the winter discomfort.

NOW READ: Weather alert: Rough seas, rain and low temperatures in the three Capes

Read more on these topics

Cape Town South African Weather Service (Saws)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Ramaphosa risks losing control of Cabinet
South Africa Never-ending parliamentary village build ‘a cash cow’
News Senzo Mchunu investigation will take longer to finalise, says Public Protector
Opinion Rich continent, poor people
South Africa Limpopo initiate dies in hospital after having epileptic fit

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp