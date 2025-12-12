Cape Town braces for cooler conditions as weekend unfolds

Sunday promises the most pleasant conditions.

The Mother City is set to experience a slight dip in temperatures over the coming days, with cloudy skies giving way to clearer weather by the weekend.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), Cape Town residents can expect predominantly cloudy conditions on Friday, with the current temperature sitting at 20°C.

The day’s minimum temperature is forecast to reach 17°C, while the maximum will climb to 21°C.

The weather service reported that humidity is relatively high at 75%, with winds blowing from the north-northwest at 27.8km/h.

Rain remains a possibility, with a 60% probability and an expected 10mm of precipitation. Sunrise is at 5.28am, with sunset following at 7:51pm.

ALSO READ: Holiday travel alert: RTMC urges motorists to monitor weather and obey the law

Saturday weather shifts

Saturday’s forecast shows a marginal improvement in conditions, though cloud cover will persist.

Saws indicated that temperatures will range between 15°C and 23°C, with humidity dropping to 55%.

Wind direction is expected to shift to the southwest, maintaining speeds of 27.8km/h.

Rainfall probability decreases significantly to 0%, though 3mm of rain is still anticipated.

The weather service reported that sunrise is at 5:29am and sunset at 7:52pm.

Clear skies ahead on Sunday

Sunday promises the most pleasant conditions of the three-day period, with the weather service forecasting clear skies.

Temperatures will range from 14°C to 22°C, and humidity is expected to remain at 60%.

Winds will blow from the southeast at 27.8km/h, according to the weather service.

Both rain probability and rainfall amount drop to zero, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities. Sunrise is scheduled for 5:29am, with sunset at 7:53pm.

NOW READ: Festive season driving: Bad weather safety tips