Cape Town breezes into the weekend with clear skies, cool vibes and warm weather

The weather service predicts fine and cool conditions but warm in places in the west throughout the weekend.

Cape Town residents can look forward to a clear and pleasant weekend, with no rain in sight and daytime temperatures reaching the low twenties.

Fine and cool conditions

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasts that the Western Cape will be fine and cool but warm in the west throughout the weekend.

While Cape Town is expected to remain mostly cool, inland areas along the west coast may feel warmer.

Wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly on Saturday, with a fresh breeze expected along the northern parts of the west coast.

“The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate,” Saws advised, so residents are encouraged to wear sunscreen if spending extended time outdoors.

Saturday: Clear skies weather

Saturday will be dominated by clear skies across the city.

Early morning and evening temperatures will hover around 15°C to 19°C with a peak of 24°C by mid-afternoon.

Wind speeds will remain mild throughout the day, ranging between 5 and 10 knots.

Humidity will dip to 30% during the hottest part of the day, contributing to a dry and crisp atmosphere.

Sunday: Slightly cooler

Conditions on Sunday are expected to be similar, though slightly cooler, with a maximum temperature of 22°C.

Winds will shift to a north-northwesterly direction, remaining light at around 5 knots. Humidity will be noticeably higher, peaking at 85% in the evening.

No rain is forecast for the weekend and both days will see clear skies giving way to high-level clouds by nightfall.

With dry, sunny weather on the cards, it’s an ideal weekend for outdoor activities around the Cape Peninsula.

