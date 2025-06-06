Cape Town get ready for wet and windy weekend, warns Saws

The weather service predicts a wet and chilly start to the weekend in Cape Town, with moderate rain expected from the early hours of Saturday.

Cape Town is in for a wet and chilly weekend, with widespread rain, gusty winds and possible disruptions along the coast, the South African Weather Service (Saws) said.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds remains in place from Friday evening through Saturday evening, affecting coastal areas from Saldanha Bay to Cape Agulhas.

The warning cites localised disruptions to small harbours and ports, as strong north-westerly to westerly winds sweep across the region.

According to Saws on Thursday, partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool conditions are expected across the Western Cape, with widespread showers and thundershowers over the south-western parts, including Cape Town.

“Snowfall can be expected over high-lying areas and mountain peaks, leading to icy road conditions, especially over the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape on Sunday evening,” it noted.

Saturday weather

Saturday in the City of Cape Town will be the wettest of the two days, with an 80% chance of rain and up to 25mm expected throughout the day.

Light rain will begin in the early hours, intensifying into moderate showers by the morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will range between 10°C and 16°C, while winds could reach up to 28km/h, especially in coastal areas.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Very cold, wet and windy conditions to hit the three Capes

Sunday forecast

On Sunday, the wet weather persists but in a lighter form, with a further 5mm of rain forecast.

Morning and evening showers are likely, with temperatures dipping slightly between 11°C and 14°C.

Winds will ease considerably, shifting to a south-easterly direction.

“The public is advised to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety and stay updated on weather forecasts and warnings,” Saws said.

NOW READ: Here’s when snow could fall in your province