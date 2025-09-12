Another chilly Cape Town weekend? Here’s what weather to expect

Despite the chilly conditions, no rain is expected for the city on Saturday, with Saws indicating 0mm rainfall and a 0% probability.

Cape Town residents can expect a chilly start to the weekend as cloudy and cold conditions are forecast to blanket much of the Western Cape on Saturday.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), isolated to scattered rain and showers are expected across the province, while parts of the north-western interior will be cool rather than cold.

Cold, cloudy start to the weekend

“Cloudy and cold conditions are expected on Saturday, with isolated to scattered rain and showers. It will be cool in places over the north-western parts of the province,” said Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

For Cape Town itself, Saturday’s temperatures are set to range between 12°C and 20°C.

The day will begin cloudy in the early hours before clearing slightly, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Humidity levels will sit at 85% during the morning before dropping to 70% by midday.

Winds will blow from the south-east at around 10 knots (approximately 18 km/h), picking up to 15 knots (28 km/h) later in the day.

Despite the chilly conditions, no rain is expected for the city on Saturday, with Saws indicating 0mm rainfall and a 0% probability.

ALSO READ: Feel like a swim? Here is Gauteng’s weather for the weekend

Clearer skies by Sunday

Sunday is expected to be slightly milder, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies over Cape Town.

The broader Western Cape will start off cloudy and cold in the east before clearing elsewhere.

“On Sunday, it will be cloudy and cold in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool,” Thobela said.

Temperatures in Cape Town are forecast to range from 12°C to 19°C, with light winds from the south in the morning shifting west-northwest by the evening at about 5 knots (9 km/h).

Humidity will hover around 80–85% during the day. No rainfall is expected, with Saws again predicting 0mm and a 0% chance of rain.

While much of the province will remain under chilly skies, residents can look forward to dry conditions and some sunshine peeking through as the weekend progresses.

NOW READ: Weather alert: Warm to hot weather and isolated showers with fire danger