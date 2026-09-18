Cape Town set for changing weather this weekend

Cape Town residents can expect a dry weekend, with clear skies and daytime temperatures reaching the mid-20s.

Cape Town is set for a clear and dry weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 24°C on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast shows no rainfall for the Mother City over the weekend, with the weather service recording a 0% chance of rain on both days.

Saturday

Saturday will start with clear skies and a minimum temperature of 14°C before temperatures climb to a maximum of 24°C.

The weather service forecasts clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures reaching 23°C at 2pm before dropping to about 18°C by 8pm.

The wind will blow from the east-southeast at about 9.26km/h in the early hours, increasing to 18.52km/h by 8am and 2pm. By 8pm, the wind is expected to reach 27.78km/h from the southeast.

Humidity will range from 55% to 85% throughout the day.

The weather service forecasts “clear skies” at 2am, 8am, 2pm and 8pm.

The weather service expects no rainfall on Saturday, with a forecast rain amount of 0mm and a 0% probability of rain.

Sunday

Sunday will also bring clear skies, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 24°C.

Early-morning temperatures are expected to sit at 16°C at 2am and 17°C at 8am, before climbing to 24°C at 2pm. Temperatures are forecast to drop to 18°C by 8pm.

Winds will generally blow from a south-easterly direction, reaching 18.52km/h at 2am, dropping to 9.26km/h at 8am and increasing again to 18.52km/h during the afternoon and evening.

Humidity is expected to range between 60% and 85%.

As with Saturday, the weather service forecasts “clear skies” throughout Sunday, with no rainfall expected.

The weather service forecasts 0mm of rain and a 0% probability of rain for Sunday.

Overall, Cape Town residents can expect a dry weekend, with clear skies and daytime temperatures reaching the mid-20s.