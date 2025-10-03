Clouds hanging over Cape Town? What weather to expect this weekend

The forecast suggests Cape Town residents should brace for a wet and chilly weekend, particularly in the evenings.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a cool and partly cloudy weekend for Cape Town, with occasional light showers expected on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, minimum temperatures are expected to drop to 9°C, with the day reaching a maximum of 18°C.

The morning will start with mostly clear skies, moving into high-level clouds by mid-morning. Saws said the afternoon would bring clear skies before slight evening rain, with about 3mm of rainfall likely.

“Rain probability stands at 30% for Saturday,” the service said.

Winds will shift from north in the morning to north-west by the afternoon and west by evening, reaching up to 15 knots (about 28km/h) at peak.

Sunday forecast: Cloudy with light showers

Sunday is expected to remain cool, with a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 16°C.

According to Saws, residents can anticipate slight rain in the morning and again in the evening.

“Rainfall of about 3mm is expected on Sunday, with a 30% chance of rain,” Saws reported. Winds will come predominantly from the north-west, with speeds of 10 to 15 knots (18–28km/h).

Humidity will hover around 70% in the morning and rise to 75% by evening, resulting in damp and cooler conditions.

Cool and wet conditions ahead

The forecast suggests Cape Town residents should brace for a wet and chilly weekend, particularly in the evenings.

Saws advised residents to prepare for brief showers, though widespread rainfall is not expected.

“The weekend will be characterised by cool temperatures and slight rain, but no significant weather warnings have been issued for the city,” the service said.

