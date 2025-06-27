Cape Town to see slight rain and cold temperatures this weekend

Saws has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves and coastal winds between Plettenberg Bay and Cape Vidal.

Cape Town residents can expect a cool and damp weekend, with light rain forecast across Saturday and Sunday.

Cool and rainy Saturday

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), Saturday will remain mostly overcast, with slight rain expected throughout the day.

Morning temperatures will hover around 11°C, rising marginally to a maximum of 14°C in the afternoon.

Humidity levels will remain high at around 75–80%, while northerly winds are expected to blow at 15 knots (approximately 28km/h) for most of the day, dropping to 10 knots by nightfall.

Saws predicts very cold conditions in the northern interior and partly cloudy along the south coast and adjacent.

“Light rain is expected in the south-western parts of the province,” the service said.

Partly clearing on Sunday

Sunday offers a brief respite from the persistent drizzle, with early slight rain giving way to partly cloudy and eventually clear skies by evening.

Temperatures will range from a low of 11°C in the morning to a milder 18°C in the afternoon.

Winds will ease significantly, shifting to a light 5 knots (around 9km/h) from various southerly directions.

Although only 3mm of rain is forecast, residents are encouraged to remain weather-aware.

Coastal warnings in effect

Saws has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves and coastal winds between Plettenberg Bay and Cape Vidal, cautioning of possible damage to coastal infrastructure and disruptions to harbour activities.

“Small vessels may be at risk of capsizing, and navigation could become difficult,” Saws warned.

