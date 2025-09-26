Weekend at the beach? Here’s what weather to expect in Cape Town

Here's a weather forecast to plan your weekend around

Cape Town residents can expect a warm and mostly clear Saturday, followed by cloudier and cooler conditions on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Warm and clear start to the weekend

Saws said Saturday’s weather would bring clear skies in the early hours, shifting to high-level clouds for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to climb from a minimum of 14°C to a maximum of 24°C.

Humidity will range between 65% and 80%, while winds will come mainly from the southeast and south-southeast, with speeds increasing to 15 knots (about 28km/h) by the afternoon and evening.

Cooler and cloudy Sunday

By Sunday, conditions are forecast to change, with partly cloudy skies overnight and into the morning, followed by a cloudy midday and returning to partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are set to drop, with a minimum of 14°C and a maximum of 19°C. Winds will strengthen, blowing from the south-southeast at up to 20 knots (about 37km/h) in the afternoon and evening.

Humidity will peak at 85% overnight, before dropping slightly during the day.

No rain expected

Despite the shift in cloud cover, Saws confirmed that no rainfall is expected across Cape Town this weekend, with a rain probability of zero percent on both days.

Residents can expect comfortable conditions for outdoor activities on Saturday, while Sunday may feel cooler and breezier under cloudier skies.

