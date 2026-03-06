Cape Town weather playing nice this weekend – or is it?

Cape Town will see light rain and cool temperatures on Saturday, but conditions are expected to improve significantly on Sunday.

Residents and visitors in Cape Town can expect a mix of light rain, cloudy skies and windy conditions on Saturday before clearer skies dominate on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service’s forecast indicates that Saturday will begin with light rain during the early hours, while temperatures remain cool throughout the day. Conditions are expected to improve later in the day, with clear skies forecast for the evening.

Light rain early on Saturday

According to the weather service, “slight rain” is expected around 2am on Saturday, with humidity levels at 70% and temperatures sitting at 16°C.

Cloudy conditions are forecast to follow by 8am, when temperatures are expected to dip slightly to 15°C, while humidity decreases to 65%.

Winds will also pick up throughout the day. The weather service predicts south-southwesterly winds of about 27.8km/h (15 knots) during the early morning hours, shifting to south-southeasterly by mid-morning.

By the afternoon, clearer weather is expected to settle in. At 2pm, skies are forecast to turn clear, with temperatures reaching 19°C.

However, winds are expected to strengthen to 37km/h (20 knots) from the south-southeast.

Clear skies are forecast to continue into the evening at 8pm, when temperatures are expected to settle at 16°C with humidity at 65%.

The weather service forecasts a minimum temperature of 15°C and a maximum of 20°C for Saturday, with 3mm of rain expected.

Sunny and warmer conditions on Sunday

Weather conditions are expected to improve significantly on Sunday, with clear skies forecast throughout the day, according to the weather service.

At 2am, temperatures are expected to be around 15°C, with humidity at 65% and southeasterly winds of 27.8km/h (15 knots).

Clear skies will continue into the morning. At 8am, temperatures will remain at 15°C, with winds easing slightly to 18.5km/h (10 knots) from the east-southeast.

By 2pm, the city is expected to warm up considerably, with temperatures rising to 26°C and humidity dropping to 30% under continued clear skies.

In the evening at 8pm, temperatures are forecast to cool to 22°C, with southeasterly winds increasing again to 27.8km/h (15 knots).

The overview forecast shows Sunday’s minimum temperature at 14°C and a maximum of 27°C, with no rainfall expected and a 0% rain probability, according to the weather service.

