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Cape Town weekend forecast: Temperatures set to climb

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

4 September 2026

11:48 am

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The weekend forecast points to a dry start to September in Cape Town, with Sunday bringing the warmer of the two days.

Cape Town weekend weather

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Cape Town residents can expect a warm weekend, with temperatures rising to a high of 26°C on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The city will remain dry throughout the weekend, with the weather service forecasting a 0% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

Saturday will start cool, with temperatures around 12°C during the early hours before rising to a maximum of 21°C in the afternoon.

The weather service forecasts clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures expected to reach 21°C at about 2pm before dropping to 16°C by 8pm.

Overnight and into the early morning, temperatures will remain cool, with a forecast minimum of 11°C.

Winds will blow mainly from the southeast and east-southeast, reaching speeds of up to 27.78km/h.

Humidity will stand at 75% during the early hours before dropping to 50% in the afternoon and increasing to 65% by the evening.

The weather service’s Saturday overview forecasts a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of 21°C, with “0 mm” of rain expected and no probability of rainfall.

Sunday temperatures climb

Sunday will bring warmer conditions, with temperatures forecast to reach a maximum of 26°C.

The day will start at around 14°C, with partly cloudy conditions during the early hours. The weather service forecasts clear skies from the morning through to the evening.

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Temperatures are expected to rise to 25°C at about 2pm before settling at around 20°C by 8pm.

The overnight minimum is forecast at 11°C.

Winds will be lighter than Saturday, ranging between 9.26km/h and 18.52km/h, mainly from an easterly and southeasterly direction.

Humidity is expected to reach 80% during the early morning before dropping to 45% in the afternoon and rising to 65% in the evening.

The weather service forecasts no rainfall on Sunday, with a rainfall amount of 0 mm and no probability of rain.

The weekend forecast points to a dry start to September in Cape Town, with Sunday bringing the warmer of the two days.

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Cape Town South African Weather Service (Saws)
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