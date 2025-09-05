Here’s what weather to expect in Cape Town this weekend

Got weekend plans? Here's the weather forecast for the Mother City over the next few days.

Cape Town residents can look forward to a pleasant weekend with clear skies and comfortable temperatures, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny conditions, with no expected rainfall.

Saws forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said the broader Western Cape province is expected to be “partly cloudy and cool for the weekend”.

Saturday brings perfect conditions

Saturday’s weather will be mostly clear, with temperatures reaching a high of 19°C and dropping to a minimum of 13°C.

Saws data shows humidity levels at 85% with gentle southeast winds at 5.0 knots.

Rain probability remains at 0% throughout Saturday.

The sun will rise at 06:56 and set at 18:32. No precipitation is expected, with no rain in sight.

Sunday sees slight temperature increase

Sunday’s forecast shows continued sunny conditions, with temperatures climbing slightly higher.

The maximum temperature will reach 20°C while the minimum drops to 11°C, according to the forecase by Saws.

Wind speeds will increase to 10.0 knots from the southeast direction.

Humidity levels remain consistent at 85%. There is no chance of rain and no precipitation is expected.

Current conditions set weekend tone

Current Cape Town weather shows 21°C with cloudy skies.

This sets the stage for the weekend’s improved conditions, with clearer skies ahead.

Week ahead shows temperature fluctuations

The extended forecast indicates Monday will see temperatures peak at 22°C with some cloud cover.

Tuesday through Thursday will experience more varied conditions, with temperatures ranging between 19°C and 21°C.

The consistent dry conditions and moderate temperatures make this an ideal weekend and week ahead for outdoor activities across the Mother City.

