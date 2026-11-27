Residents can expect clearer conditions by 8pm, when the forecast indicates clear skies and temperatures of around 19°C.

Cape Town residents can expect a weekend of mixed weather, with early-morning drizzle and partly cloudy skies on Saturday before temperatures climb to 23°C on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The Mother City will experience relatively mild temperatures throughout the weekend, with Sunday expected to bring warmer conditions and clearer skies towards the evening.

Saturday’s forecast shows drizzle during the early hours of the morning, followed by partly cloudy conditions throughout the day.

Cape Town Saturday weather forecast

The weather service forecasts drizzle at 2am on Saturday, with temperatures around 18°C and humidity reaching 85%.

The weather is expected to become partly cloudy by 8am, with temperatures remaining at 18°C. Humidity will decrease slightly to 80%, while north-westerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 18.52km/h.

By 2pm, temperatures will increase to 21°C as partly cloudy conditions persist. Humidity is forecast to drop to 65%, with westerly winds blowing at 18.52km/h.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue into the evening, with north-westerly winds slowing to 9.26km/h by 8pm.

Cape Town Sunday weather forecast

Sunday will start cloudy, but residents can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon before clear skies return in the evening.

At 2am, temperatures are expected to reach 17°C, with humidity at 85%. North-north-westerly winds will blow at 9.26km/h.

By 8am, temperatures will increase to 19°C, while cloudy conditions persist. Humidity is expected to drop to 75%, with winds remaining at 9.26km/h.

The afternoon will bring warmer conditions, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 23°C at 2pm.

The weather service forecasts partly cloudy skies during this period, with humidity at 65% and south-westerly winds reaching 18.52km/h.

Residents can expect clearer conditions by 8pm, with the forecast indicating clear skies and temperatures around 19°C.

Humidity will increase to 85% in the evening, while south-easterly winds are expected to blow at 9.26km/h.

Overall, Sunday is expected to be the warmer of the two days, with temperatures peaking at 23°C compared with Saturday’s forecast maximum of 21°C.