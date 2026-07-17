Cape Town weekend weather: Here’s what Saws forecasts

Cloud cover is expected to dominate throughout Sunday, with Saws forecasting cloudy conditions from the morning.

Cape Town residents can expect a cool and dry winter weekend, with fog expected during parts of Saturday before overcast conditions settle in on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast shows no rainfall is expected on either day, while temperatures will remain in the mid-to-high teens in the afternoons.

Fog expected on Saturday

Saws forecasts fog during the early hours of Saturday and again in the evening, with partly cloudy conditions expected during the warmest part of the day.

The weather service forecasts temperatures of 13°C at 2am, 12°C at 8am, climbing to a daytime high of 18°C at 2pm, before dropping to 14°C by 8pm.

Humidity is expected to remain high during the morning at 90%, easing to 60% in the afternoon before increasing to 85% in the evening.

Winds will blow from the north-northwest (NNW) during the early morning before shifting to north-west (NW) later in the day. Wind speeds are forecast at 9.26km/h (5 knots) throughout Saturday.

Saws forecasts a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of 18°C for the day.

Saws forecasts no rainfall on Saturday.

Cloudy skies on Sunday

Cloud cover is expected to dominate throughout Sunday, with Saws forecasting cloudy conditions from the early hours of the morning through to the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 13°C at both 2am and 8am, before rising to 17°C at 2pm and returning to 13°C by 8pm.

Humidity is expected to remain high, reaching 90% in the early morning, then decreasing to 70% in the afternoon and increasing to 85% in the evening.

The wind will continue from the north-northwest (NNW) during the morning before changing to west-southwest (WSW) in the afternoon and south-southeast (SSE) by the evening.

Wind speeds are expected to remain steady at 9.26km/h (5 knots) throughout the day.

Saws forecasts a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of 17°C on Sunday.

Saws forecasts no rain on Sunday.