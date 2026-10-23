Cape Town weekend weather: Here’s what to expect

Despite the stronger winds, the weather service forecasts no rain on Sunday.

Cape Town residents can expect a dry weekend, with temperatures reaching 23°C on Saturday before cooler conditions and stronger winds arrive on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast indicates no rainfall on either day, with a 0% chance of rain and an expected rainfall amount of 0mm on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday brings warmer weather

Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 23°C.

The weather service forecasts clear skies for most of the day, although partly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning.

Temperatures will reach 16°C at 2am before climbing to 18°C at 8am and peaking at 23°C at 2pm. By 8pm, the temperature is expected to drop to 17°C.

Winds will blow from the south-southwest early in the morning before shifting to the south-southeast and south during the day.

Wind speeds will start at 9.26km/h at 2am and 8am before increasing to 18.52km/h at 2pm and 8pm.

Humidity levels will range between 65% and 80% throughout the day.

The weather service forecasts a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of 23°C for Saturday, with no rain expected.

Sunday brings stronger winds

Sunday will be cooler, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 15°C to a maximum of 21°C.

The weather service forecasts high-level clouds for most of the day, with partly cloudy conditions expected at 8am.

Temperatures will sit at 16°C at 2am before rising to 17°C at 8am and reaching 21°C at 2pm. By 8pm, temperatures are expected to fall to 17°C.

The biggest change will be the wind, which is forecast to strengthen throughout the morning and afternoon.

Winds from the south-southeast will blow at 18.52km/h at 2am, increasing to 27.78km/h at 8am before reaching 37.04km/h at 2pm and remaining at that speed into the evening.

Humidity levels are expected to range between 60% and 80%.

Despite the stronger winds, the weather service forecasts no rainfall on Sunday, with a 0% chance of rain and an expected rainfall amount of 0mm.

The weekend forecast points to dry conditions across Cape Town, with Saturday bringing warmer temperatures and Sunday delivering cooler weather and significantly stronger winds.