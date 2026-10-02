Cape Town weekend weather: Your forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Cape Town is set for a dry weekend, although residents should prepare for a marked difference between Saturday's cooler conditions and Sunday's warmer weather.

Cape Town residents can expect a cool and partly cloudy start to the weekend before clear skies and warmer temperatures take over on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The Mother City will remain dry throughout the weekend, with the weather service forecasting no rainfall on Saturday or Sunday.

Cape Town weather on Saturday

Saturday will start partly cloudy, then clear in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will range between a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 18°C, with no rain expected and a 0% chance of rainfall.

At 2am, temperatures are forecast to reach 14°C, with 80% humidity and south-southeasterly winds of 27.78km/h.

By 8am, the temperature will rise to 15°C, while humidity is expected to remain at 75%. Winds will strengthen to 37.04km/h from the south-southeast.

The warmest part of Saturday is expected at 2pm, when temperatures could reach 18°C. The weather service forecasts clear skies, 60% humidity and southeasterly winds of up to 46.30km/h.

By 8pm, temperatures are expected to drop to 16°C, with clear skies, 70% humidity and southeasterly winds continuing at 46.30km/h.

Sunday brings warmer conditions

Sunday will bring a significant change, with clear skies forecast throughout the day and temperatures climbing into the high 20s.

The weather service forecasts a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of 27°C, with no rainfall expected and a 0% probability of rain.

Early Sunday morning will remain cool, with temperatures forecast at 13°C at 2am. Humidity will be around 80%, with east-southeasterly winds reaching 18.52km/h.

At 8am, temperatures are expected to reach 15°C under clear skies, while winds will ease to 9.26km/h from the east.

The biggest temperature jump is expected during the afternoon. At 2pm, the mercury could reach 24°C, with clear skies, 45% humidity and southerly winds of 9.26km/h.

By 8pm, temperatures are forecast to settle at 18°C, with clear skies and southeasterly winds of 9.26km/h.

With no rain forecast for either day, Cape Town is set for a dry weekend, although residents should prepare for a marked difference between Saturday’s cooler conditions and Sunday’s warmer weather.