Cape Town’s cloudy weekend comes with a warm twist

Cape Town can expect a largely cloudy and dry weekend, with Saturday remaining cool before temperatures climb on Sunday.

Cape Town residents can expect a mostly cloudy weekend, with temperatures rising from a cool start on Saturday to a warmer 24°C maximum on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The Mother City is expected to remain dry throughout the weekend, with the weather service forecasting a 0% chance of rain and no rainfall on Saturday or Sunday.

Cloudy Saturday ahead

Saturday will start partly cloudy, with temperatures sitting at around 15°C in the early hours before climbing to a maximum of 21°C in the afternoon.

The weather service forecasts a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 21°C for the day.

The partly cloudy conditions early in the morning are expected to give way to cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening.

Winds will blow from the southeast throughout Saturday, strengthening to around 27.78km/h from the morning onwards.

Humidity will remain relatively high, ranging from 65% to 85% during the day.

Despite the cloud cover, the weather service forecasts no rainfall, with a 0% probability of rain and an expected rainfall amount of 0mm.

Warmer Sunday

Sunday is expected to be slightly warmer, with the weather service forecasting a maximum temperature of 24°C.

The day will remain largely cloudy, with temperatures reaching around 17°C by 8am and 18°C by the evening.

The weather service forecasts a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 24°C for Sunday.

Winds will be lighter than on Saturday, with an easterly wind of about 9.26km/h expected during the morning and a northerly wind of the same speed in the evening.

Humidity is forecast at 85% in the morning and 80% by the evening.

Like Saturday, Sunday is expected to remain dry, with the weather service forecasting 0mm of rainfall and a 0% chance of rain.

Overall, Cape Town can expect a largely cloudy and dry weekend, with Saturday remaining cooler before temperatures climb on Sunday.