Chilly start to the week: Showers hit Eastern Cape as cool, breezy weather sweeps SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 14 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 14 July 2025.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the eastern and southern parts of the country, with isolated showers along the south coast and the eastern half of the Eastern Cape tomorrow.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 14 July:

Gauteng:

Residents in Gauteng can expect a fine and cool conditions. The UVB sunburn index is expected to be high.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can look forward to fine and cool conditions, but warm weather in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the west and central parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm. Morning fog patches are expected in the southwestern Bushveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool weather awaits the province.

Free State:

Free State is expected to have partly cloudy, windy and cool weather.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog in the extreme west, otherwise fine, windy and cool to cold, but warm in places in the north. It will be partly cloudy in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the south-west and along the south coast, otherwise cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. It will be cloudy along the coast and the adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming light southerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool but warm in the extreme north-east, becoming partly cloudy from late morning. There will be evening fog in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, north-easterly north of Richards Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

