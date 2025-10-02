Clear or cloudy skies? Here’s the forecast for Gauteng this weekend

Saws emphasised that both cities will remain dry with no probability of rain throughout the weekend.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast warm and mostly clear conditions for Gauteng this weekend, with no rainfall expected in both Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Pretoria forecast

Pretoria residents can expect cloudy skies on Saturday morning before conditions clear later in the day.

According to Saws, Saturday’s minimum temperature is expected to be 14°C, with a maximum of 28°C.

“Cloudy conditions will dominate the early hours, clearing to partly cloudy by the afternoon and clear skies by the evening,” the weather service reported.

Wind speeds will range between 5 and 10 knots, blowing mostly from the north and northwest.

On Sunday, Pretoria will see sunny and stable weather.

“Clear skies are forecast throughout the day, with no rain expected,” Saws said.

Temperatures will range from 14°C in the morning to 28°C in the afternoon, with light winds from the north-northeast.

The humidity is expected to remain low, at around 40%, further reducing the chance of rainfall.

Johannesburg forecast

Johannesburg will follow a similar pattern, with partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, clearing into the evening.

The minimum temperature is forecast at 13°C, while the maximum will reach 26°C.

“Morning cloud cover will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, clearing completely by Saturday evening,” the weather service said.

Winds will remain light, averaging between 5 and 10 knots from the north and northwest.

On Sunday, Johannesburg will experience stable and dry conditions under clear skies. “No rain is expected, with maximum temperatures peaking at 26°C,” Saws confirmed.

Humidity will remain at 40%, making for a dry and comfortable day.

Saws emphasised that both cities will remain dry, with 0mm rainfall and 0% probability of rain throughout the weekend.

