Clear skies and warm temperatures expected across Gauteng this weekend

Saws forecasts that sunny conditions will persist through the weekend.

Gauteng residents can look forward to pleasant weather conditions this weekend with clear skies and warm temperatures dominating the forecast.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), temperatures across the province are hovering around 27°C to 28°C.

Vereeniging is experiencing 28°C, while both Johannesburg and Pretoria are 27°C under clear skies.

Gauteng weather weeekend outlook

Friday is expected to reach a maximum of 30°C in Vereeniging and Johannesburg, with a minimum of 10°C to 11°C. Pretoria will see a high of 31°C with a low of 12°C.

Saturday’s forecast shows temperatures climbing further. Vereeniging and Johannesburg can expect highs of 31°C with lows around 15°C.

Pretoria will be slightly warmer at 32°C, dropping to 17°C overnight.

Weather conditions remain dry

Saws reports that humidity levels are sitting at 15% across the region.

Wind conditions remain calm, with speeds around 5 knots coming from a northerly direction in Vereeniging and Johannesburg, while Pretoria experiences winds from the north-northeast.

Rain probability stands at 0% with no rainfall recorded. The dry conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

Week ahead brings change

While the weekend promises sunshine, Saws forecasts a shift in conditions from Sunday onwards.

Cloud cover is expected to increase, with temperatures moderating slightly.

Sunday will see maximums of 32°C to 33°C across the province before cooler conditions arrive early next week, with temperatures dropping to the mid-to-high 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

