Clouds now, showers later: Cape Town braces for wet end to weekend

The city is expected to start the day under partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Cape Town residents can expect mostly dry and cool conditions on Saturday before rain showers move into the city on Sunday afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service forecasts partly cloudy conditions for most of Saturday, with clear skies developing later in the day. Temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 16°C.

The weather service said there is no chance of rainfall on Saturday, with a forecast rain amount of 0mm and a 0% probability of rain.

Dry and cool Saturday

The city is expected to start the day under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures of 11°C at 2am and 10°C by 8am.

Conditions are expected to remain mild during the afternoon, reaching a high of 16°C at 2pm under clear skies before cooling to 13°C by 8pm.

Humidity levels are forecast to range between 60% and 80% throughout the day, while light winds of 9.3km/h are expected. Winds will initially blow from the north-east before shifting easterly and then south-easterly later in the day.

According to the weather service, Saturday’s forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 16°C, with a 0% chance of rain.

Rain showers forecast for Sunday

Weather conditions are expected to change on Sunday, with cloud cover increasing during the morning before rain showers develop later in the day.

The weather service forecasts partly cloudy conditions at 2am, becoming cloudy by 8am. Rain showers are then expected at both 2pm and 8pm.

Temperatures are forecast to range from a minimum of 9°C to a maximum of 16°C.

The weather service’s overview forecast for Sunday indicates a “Rain Amount 3mm” and a “Rain Probability 30%”.

Early-morning temperatures are expected to reach 11°C at 2am, then drop to 9°C by 8am. The mercury is then forecast to climb to 15°C during the afternoon before easing to 12°C in the evening.

Humidity levels are expected to remain relatively high, ranging from 60% to 80%, while light winds of 9.3km/h are forecast throughout the day.

Wind direction is expected to shift from east-south-east during the early hours to northerly in the morning, before turning west-north-west and later west-south-west as rain showers move into the city.

While no severe weather has been forecast, Sunday’s rain showers are expected to bring a wetter end to an otherwise cool weekend in Cape Town.