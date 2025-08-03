Cold front to hit South Africa on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 4 August 2025.

A cold front will arrive in South Africa on Monday, starting in the Western Cape and moving to the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said the cold front will come with scattered rainfall. The rain, however, will be widespread along the south-west coast, it said.

Weather alerts for Monday, 4 August

Heavy waves are also expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas in the evening, spreading to Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday morning. It said this could lead to the disruption of beachfront activities

SAWS also warned of very strong winds over the central parts of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo in the Western Cape.

Fire warnings

Dangerous fire conditions might also be experienced in the Central Karoo District in the Western Cape, !Khe and Siyathemba local municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 4 August:

Gauteng:

Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cool.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and cool to warm but partly cloudy to cloudy in the west with a chance of rain and showers in places along the coast and adjacent interior from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate from the evening.

Western Cape:

Fine over the north-eastern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain, but scattered to widespread over the western parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly along the south coast from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine, windy and warm, becoming partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north- westerly, becoming light westerly by evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm, but cool in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to northeasterly, reaching fresh to strong along the north coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high