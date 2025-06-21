Cold front to hit two provinces this week

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 22 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said cool and cold conditions will continue on Sunday, but warned of an “intense” cold front that will hit the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions with heavy rainfall, strong interior winds and gale force coastal winds, very rough to high seas and light snowfall on the high ground can be expected,” it said.

There were no other weather warnings released by the weather service on Saturday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 22 June:

Gauteng:

Morning fog in places, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog over the Highveld, with drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to cold, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog in places over the central and eastern parts with drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the south.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cool but cold along Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches over the north-western parts, otherwise fine, windy, and cool, becoming partly cloudy over the south-west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Fine over the eastern interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy over the south-western parts with isolated rain and showers from late morning spreading to Mossel Bay by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly becoming south-westerly by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Eastern Cape (western half):

Windy in places, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast where it will become cloudy from the evening. Light rain is expected in places west of Gqeberha from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Windy in places in the west, otherwise fine and cool but cold with morning frost in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool but warm in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

