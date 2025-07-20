Cold to cool conditions expected across SA with rain, snow and thunderstorms

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 20 July 2025.

Grey color clouds partly cover the sky in the daytime. Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast widespread cold to cool conditions, with some areas experiencing partly cloudy skies and isolated precipitation for Monday.

However, no severe weather alerts, fire danger warnings, or advisories have been issued across all nine provinces.

No severe weather threats

Saws confirmed that no impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings, or weather advisories have been issued for the day, despite expectations of rain, thunderstorms, and snow across multiple provinces.

The weather events are not expected to reach severe thresholds that would trigger official warnings.

Gauteng sees mixed weather conditions

The economic hub of Gauteng will experience contrasting weather patterns throughout the day.

Northern areas will start with fine conditions before transitioning to partly cloudy skies. Cold to cool temperatures are expected across the province.

The weather service noted that the “expected UVB sunburn index” for Gauteng will be “moderate,” indicating some sun protection may be necessary despite the cooler conditions.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo face temperature variations

Mpumalanga will begin Monday with fine weather before clouds develop by afternoon, bringing cold to cool conditions to most areas.

However, the Lowveld region is expected to experience warmer temperatures, providing relief from the winter chill.

Similarly, Limpopo will start fine before becoming partly cloudy and cool.

The northern parts of the province are expected to experience cloudier conditions, with the possibility of drizzle in northeastern areas.

Like Mpumalanga, Limpopo’s Lowveld will see warmer weather.

Western regions experience wind and cold

North-West Province will face windy conditions, particularly in western areas, alongside partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

The Free State will experience partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated thundershowers expected in the extreme west, where windy conditions will also prevail.

Northern Cape coastal changes

The Northern Cape will experience a dynamic weather day. Coastal areas will start cloudy before clearing to partly cloudy conditions.

Windy and cold to cool weather will dominate, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible everywhere except western regions.

Northern areas will enjoy warmer conditions.

Saws indicated that coastal winds will be “moderate south to southeasterly becoming fresh from the afternoon.”

Western Cape rain spreads

The Western Cape faces a wet start with cloudy and cold conditions.

Light rain will begin in the extreme southwest before “spreading along the south coast by afternoon.” Other areas will see partly cloudy and cool weather.

Coastal winds will start “light and variable along the west coast” before becoming “moderate south-easterly from the afternoon,” while other coastal areas will experience “moderate north-westerly” winds.

The province’s “expected UVB sunburn index” will be “low,” reflecting the cloudy conditions.

Eastern Cape divided weather patterns

The Western Half of the Eastern Cape will experience partly cloudy conditions in northwestern areas, while the rest of the region faces cloudy and cold to cool weather.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are forecast, intensifying to “scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon.”

Coastal winds will be “moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in places” before becoming “fresh to strong southerly from late afternoon.”

The Eastern Half of the Eastern Cape starts with fine conditions in eastern areas before becoming cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

However, the southwest will see only isolated precipitation.

A notable winter feature will emerge as “light snow is expected over the north-eastern high ground from the evening.”

Coastal winds will be “moderate to fresh south-westerly” but “light to moderate north-westerly in the north during the morning,” transitioning to “fresh to strong southerly at night.”

KwaZulu-Natal morning fog and afternoon storms

KwaZulu-Natal will experience “morning fog patches in the north” before fine and cool conditions develop.

Eastern areas will be warmer, with partly cloudy skies developing from the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in southern regions.

The coastal wind pattern will be complex, starting “light to moderate north-westerly in the morning” before becoming “light to moderate north-easterly but fresh in the north.”

Conditions will shift to “moderate to fresh south-west in the south, spreading to Cape St. Lucia by the evening.”

Despite the winter season, KwaZulu-Natal’s “expected UVB sunburn index” will be “very high,” requiring sun protection measures.

