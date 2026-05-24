Cool weather with isolated rain expected in South Africa

Here's what the latest forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 25 May 2026.

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected to continue in most of South Africa, with rainfall forecast in the east.

Isolated showers are likely in the north of Limpopo, eastern Mpumalanga and northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather warnings for 25 May 2026

Saws did not issue any alerts for severe weather conditions on Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 25 May:

Gauteng:

Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the east with morning fog over the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with showers and rain over the Lowveld and escarpment. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches in the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with showers and rain, except in the far southern and south-western parts.

North West:

Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Morning fog patches over the central and eastern parts, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be warm in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coastal areas and in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in in the morning, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated rain in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly north of Durban, otherwise light to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High