Eastern Cape flood disaster claims 49 lives as toll rises

Premier confirms 49 deaths as floods devastate Eastern Cape. Search teams still locating missing people, especially schoolchildren.

A shack surrounded by water after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on 10 June 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. It is reported that heavy rains and violent winds led to severe flooding and large-scale evacuations. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The tragic floods that have wreaked havoc in the Eastern Cape have claimed 49 lives.

“In all the years I have lived, I have never seen a disaster like this,” said Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane as he provided an update on the inclement weather on Wednesday afternoon.

The premier said the South African Police Service confirmed that 49 people have died so far.

The number is expected to increase as rescue workers are still searching for missing people, particularly in the OR Tambo District Municipality, where flooding and landslides have left hundreds of families displaced.

Scholar transport minibus swept away, four pupils confirmed dead

Among the victims were passengers in a minibus taxi that was swept away while transporting 13 children and two adults. Premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed that four of the pupils, along with the taxi driver and conductor, had died.

Floodwaters swept the 22-seater minibus away as it travelled to Jumba Senior Secondary School via the Efata Bridge. Authorities recovered the vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Search teams, including helicopters and trained dogs, continue to search for four missing pupils.

“We still continue with the search for the missing people, and we urge everybody in the communities to assist,” he said.

According to the premier, community members assisted in identifying some of the bodies. Mabuyane thanked the communities.

Death toll rises to 49

The remaining deceased individuals ranged in age.

“The numbers are escalating hour by hour. The situation is so bad on the ground,” Mabuyane said.

The leadership of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality and the OR Tambo District Municipality are on the ground to assess the damage and provide support for relief operations.

In the Amathole district, heavy rains have led to the displacement of hundreds of residents in informal settlements, including Butterworth and Mnquma, with many relocated to temporary shelters. The severe weather has also caused power outages across several areas.

“Significant progress has been made towards the restoration of electricity supply to those areas affected by gale force winds, heavy snow and damaging rains,” the premier said.

He added that Eskom teams continue to restore power in the area.

Schools damaged

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade said that OR Tambo, Amathole East, and Alfred Nzo West are three of the regions heavily affected by the floods. The department visited 58 of the flood-affected schools on Tuesday.

“We have sent a delegation of work inspectors today [ Wednesday] to do an assessment, but surely during the course of the week, we will have concluded the cost-value of the damage,” Gade said.

The MEC said as of 8am on Wednesday, about 6 038 pupils were affected by the flood-damaged schools.

Infrastructure damage

Mabuyane added that infrastructure technical teams have begun assessing the extent of the damage and identifying the necessary interventions.

At this stage, 20 health faculties have suffered varying levels of damage. Engineers are also assessing the damage to the Eastern Cape road network, including rural roads.

“We call on individuals and organisations to support communities as they continue to deal with this devastating loss. Our condolences once again to the families who lost their loved ones,” he said.

The South African Weather Services has advised that the inclement weather is coming to an end. Mabuyane welcomed this news.

The premier urged residents to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of the local disaster management team.