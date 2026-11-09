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El Niño strikes Gauteng: Johannesburg on high alert as severe storms, hail and flooding threat looms

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

9 November 2026

03:05 am

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El Niño is back, and Gauteng experienced a dangerous Sunday afternoon.

El Niño strikes Gauteng: Johannesburg on high alert as severe storms, hail and flooding threat looms

Motorists have been urged to take precautions while driving. Picture: iStock

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Severe thunderstorms lashed Johannesburg, prompting emergency services to place all seven regions on high alert and warn residents to avoid floodwaters, swollen rivers, and dangerous road conditions.

El Niño is back, and Gauteng experienced a dangerous Sunday afternoon as days of persistent rain combined with soaring temperatures to create the perfect conditions for severe thunderstorms, destructive winds, large hail, and intense lightning.

The rain the province has had over the last few days has created high humidity in Gauteng, which triggered heat-induced thunderstorms on Sunday.

Warning

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents have been reported throughout the city due to Severe thunderstorms.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, maintain a safe following distance, and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

Residents in low-lying areas are urged to exercise caution when conducting daily activities; avoid crossing rivers and streams. Faith-based organisations are urged to avoid visiting rivers and streams to conduct baptism/cleansing rituals so that we can prevent drowning incidents,” Mulaudzi said.

High Alert

Mulaudzi said the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Rescuers, together with the Aquatic Rescue Unit, remain on high alert, monitoring all 7 regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur.

Residents are encouraged to call our Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

SA Weather

Meanwhile, South Africans can expect a mix of fire danger, extreme heat and scattered rain across the rest of the country, with authorities warning of extremely high fire risk across parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Temperatures of 36°C to 40°C are forecast for the Namakwa District and the Western Cape interior. Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, while isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

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Most other provinces will experience fine, warm to hot conditions

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