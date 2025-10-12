Weather: Extreme fire danger warnings issued across the country

South African Weather Service forecasts hot, partly cloudy conditions with isolated thundershowers for Monday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued extreme fire danger warnings for several municipalities and provinces ahead of Monday’s weather, with conditions expected to favour rapid fire spread across large parts of the country.

Weather warnings, Monday, 13 October

Impact-based warnings

According to the forecast, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Laingsburg municipality of the Western Cape, most parts of the Northern Cape, extreme south-western parts of North West, central Free State, and the Limpopo Valley.

The weather service reported no impact-based warnings or advisories in effect for Monday.

Provincial weather outlook

Gauteng

Gauteng will experience partly cloudy and warm conditions on Monday, with hot temperatures expected in the extreme north of the province.

The South African Weather Service indicated that the expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga

The province will see partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon thundershowers forecast along the escarpment.

The Lowveld region will experience fine and hot conditions.

Limpopo

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions are expected across Limpopo, with very hot temperatures forecast over the Lowveld.

Fine weather is anticipated in the north-east, while isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-east.

North West and Free State

Both provinces will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions throughout Monday, according to the weather service.

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape will see cloudy conditions with morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot weather.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme south-west, while fine conditions will prevail in the north.

Light to moderate westerly winds are forecast along the coast.

Western Cape

Morning fog is expected in places, with partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions forecast.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are anticipated, except in the west, where cloudy conditions will persist along the west coast.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate easterly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

Western half of the Eastern Cape

The western half of the Eastern Cape will experience morning fog in places, followed by partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the north.

Fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly winds are forecast along the coast.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

The eastern half of the province will experience similar morning fog conditions, followed by partly cloudy and warm weather.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are anticipated, except in the north-west, while cloudy conditions will develop along the east coast.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning and evening fog patches are expected over the interior; otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions will prevail with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Cloudy weather is forecast along the south coast.

Light to moderate southerly to south-easterly winds will affect the coast, with the expected UVB sunburn index at moderate levels.