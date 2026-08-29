Fire danger warning for Northern Cape as SA braces for cool Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 August 2026.

Fine and cool to warm conditions are forecast across parts of South Africa for Sunday, 30 August, with extremely high fire danger warned for parts of the Northern Cape.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 30 August 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings for Sunday.

However, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Tsantsabane, Kgatelopele and Siyancuma local municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Very cold conditions are also expected over the Sarah Baartman district municipality in the Eastern Cape, spreading eastwards in the evening.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 30 August:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine day, cool to warm. The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a fine day, cool to warm.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy in the west; otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Free State:

Fine in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers in the south.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy in the west in the morning, becoming fine later; otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

Coastal winds will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool, with a chance of light rain over the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate south-westerly along the south coast, becoming light and variable in the evening; otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong along the west coast at times.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain, scattered along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine in the north at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy and cold south of the escarpment, with isolated showers and rain scattered along the coast.

Coastal winds will be fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy from the east from mid-morning, and cool to warm, with scattered showers and rain in the extreme south from the afternoon; otherwise isolated showers, except in the extreme north.

Evening fog patches are expected over the southern interior.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the south from mid-morning, spreading to Kosi Bay by evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.