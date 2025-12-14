Fire danger warnings and extreme heat to affect parts of South Africa on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 15 December 2025.

Monday will be marked by extreme fire danger conditions and very hot temperatures across several provinces, while the northern regions can expect afternoon thunderstorms.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for 15 December 2025, issued at 16:00 on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Severe weather alerts: Monday, 15 December 2025

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected across three provinces on Monday.

According to Saws, the affected areas include “places over the interior of the Northern Cape, the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, Little Karoo and the eastern parts of Overberg in the Western Cape, as well as Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.”

Heat advisories

The weather service has issued a warning about dangerous, uncomfortable heat across several areas.

Saws indicated that these conditions are expected over “the interior of Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo, as well as the eastern parts of Overberg in the Western Cape.”

Even more severe conditions will affect parts of the Eastern Cape, where Saws noted that “extremely hot conditions are expected in places over Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Sundays River Valley and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipalities.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 15 December 2025:

Gauteng

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is high, according to Saws.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather with morning fog on the escarpment areas, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in places on the Highveld.

The weather service indicated that “isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.”

Limpopo

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the south-west and along the escarpment with drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

According to Saws, residents should expect “isolated showers and thundershowers” in the afternoon.

North West

Cloudy conditions with morning fog in places in the east await the North West, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The weather service noted there will be “isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.”

Free State

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy weather with morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Saws indicated that “isolated showers and thundershowers” are expected.

Northern Cape

The day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the central and eastern interior.

According to the weather service, “isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected” in these areas, while it “will be very hot in places over the western interior.”

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly but strong in the afternoon, Saws noted.

Western Cape

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, but very hot in places over the central and eastern interior.

The weather service indicated it “will become partly cloudy along the south coast and the north-eastern interior from the afternoon.”

Coastal winds will be light and variable along the south-west and south coast in the morning, according to Saws, “otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly but light to moderate south-easterly along the south coast.”

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Eastern Cape (western half)

The day will be partly cloudy and warm along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot. According to Saws, it “will be extremely hot in places over the interior.”

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, the weather service noted, “otherwise light to moderate south-westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon.”

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

The day will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Saws indicated there will be “isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior, spreading to the Wild Coast, north of Coffee Bay in the evening.”

Coastal winds will be light northerly at first, “otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming light south-easterly in the south from late morning, but south-westerly in the evening.”

KwaZulu-Natal

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy weather with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The weather service noted there will be “isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west and extreme south.”

Coastal winds will be light southerly to south-westerly in the extreme north, Saws indicated, “otherwise light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, but fresh in places.”

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is high.

