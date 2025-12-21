Flood warnings issued as storms spread across SA on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 22 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 22 December.

The forecaster predicts cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in places over the west and central, but widespread in the east. Mostly cool to warm temperatures across South Africa, but hot in the west.

Weather warnings, Monday, 22 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of formal and informal settlements and roads, low-lying bridges, as well as damage to mud-built houses is expected over the northern and eastern parts of Limpopo.

It has also issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of settlements (both formal and informal) and roads, low-lying bridges, as well as damage to mud-built houses is expected in the northern parts of Mpumalanga and south-western Limpopo, except in the extreme south- east.

A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorm, leading to heavy downpours, excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail a populated are expected over Gauteng, extreme south- western parts of Limpopo, southern parts of Mpumalanga, eastern parts of North West, eastern parts of Free State as well as the western parts KwaZulu-Natal.

Lastly, another yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas, excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail are expected over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western Parts of the Northern Cape as well as in places over the northern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, as well as in places over the Western Cape, except along the south coast and adjacent interior.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 22 December:

Inland provinces

Gauteng

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers. The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers

Limpopo

Cloudy and cool to warm weather, with widespread showers and thundershowers expected.

North West

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

Free State

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape

The day will start with morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be fine in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape

Morning fog patches along the west coast will be expected. Otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the eastern interior.

It will be partly cloudy in the south with a 30% chance in the extreme south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly to westerly north of Table Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half)

The day will start partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northeasterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Cloudy and cool to warm weather expected with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is high.

