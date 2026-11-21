Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 22 November 2026.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued weather warnings for large parts of the country ahead of Sunday’s forecast, with severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and localised flooding expected across seven provinces.
A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for Gauteng, North West, parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) where heavy downpours could lead to flooding of susceptible roads, bridges and low-lying areas.
Warning
Strong damaging winds and hail are also expected and could cause localised damage to infrastructure and settlements.
A separate Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued for parts of the Eastern Cape.
Provinces under severe thunderstorm warning
The Yellow Level 2 warning applies to:
- Gauteng
- North West
- Extreme north-eastern Northern Cape
- Northern and eastern Free State
- Western Mpumalanga
- South-central Limpopo
- Most of KwaZulu-Natal
Fire danger alert
Saws has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in:
- Eastern Northern Cape
- North-eastern Eastern Cape
- Southern Free State
- Extreme northern Limpopo
Provincial weather forecast
Here’s what to expect in your province on 21 November:
Gauteng
Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.
KwaZulu-Natal
Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers. Hot and humid conditions are expected to create extremely uncomfortable weather in the north-eastern parts of the province.
Mpumalanga
Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. Conditions will be very hot in the Lowveld.
Limpopo
Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.
North West
Cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.
Free State
Cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming scattered in the extreme east where morning fog is expected.
Northern Cape
Fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy and windy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in north-eastern areas.
Eastern Cape
Northern parts face a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds. The eastern half of the province can expect isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, while cooler conditions with isolated rain are forecast in southern areas.
Western Cape
Cloudy along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with fine conditions expected in the north-west.