Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 22 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued weather warnings for large parts of the country ahead of Sunday’s forecast, with severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and localised flooding expected across seven provinces.

A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for Gauteng, North West, parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) where heavy downpours could lead to flooding of susceptible roads, bridges and low-lying areas.

Warning

Strong damaging winds and hail are also expected and could cause localised damage to infrastructure and settlements.

A separate Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued for parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provinces under severe thunderstorm warning

The Yellow Level 2 warning applies to:

Gauteng

North West

Extreme north-eastern Northern Cape

Northern and eastern Free State

Western Mpumalanga

South-central Limpopo

Most of KwaZulu-Natal

Fire danger alert

Saws has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in:

Eastern Northern Cape

North-eastern Eastern Cape

Southern Free State

Extreme northern Limpopo

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 21 November:

Gauteng

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal

Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers. Hot and humid conditions are expected to create extremely uncomfortable weather in the north-eastern parts of the province.

Mpumalanga

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. Conditions will be very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

North West

Cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State

Cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming scattered in the extreme east where morning fog is expected.

Northern Cape

Fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy and windy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in north-eastern areas.

Eastern Cape

Northern parts face a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds. The eastern half of the province can expect isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, while cooler conditions with isolated rain are forecast in southern areas.

Western Cape

Cloudy along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with fine conditions expected in the north-west.