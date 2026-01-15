Floods devastate Limpopo and Mpumalanga as rescue efforts continue

Heavy rains leave nine dead in Limpopo, damage homes, schools, and bridges, as SANDF and officials rescue stranded residents.

Residents of Mpumalanga and Limpopo continue to be affected by the disruptive rains that have caused flooding, mudslides and damage to property and left people stranded.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba confirmed that nine people have lost their lives in Limpopo due to the river conditions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit flood-stricken areas of Limpopo on Thursday to assess the extent of the damage and the government’s response.

“The President’s thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones, people who have been injured and individuals, businesses and organisations that have lost property,” the presidency said.

Due to road conditions in flood-affected areas and ongoing rescue missions, media coverage will be limited.

Ahead of the president’s visit, Ramathuba said she visited Tshakhuma, Makhado Municipality, where various houses in low-lying areas have been submerged due to the floods.

On Wednesday night, MECs and mayors met and emphasised the need for a report on flood damage on Thursday.

However, due to flooding, many Limpopo officials were unable to reach their deployed positions, necessitating the involvement of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Ramathuba highlighted the provincial government’s commitment, including all MECs, mayors, municipal managers and heads of department, in addressing the disaster.

Bridges damaged, schools closed

The premier said the department of public works, roads and infrastructure has been severely affected, with many bridges damaged.

Over 550 schools in Phalaborwa were closed due to inaccessibility affecting pupils.

“I saw some people on social media saying, ‘Where is Executive Mayor [Pule Shayi]? He would love to be with you, but he is stranded. He can’t move out of Phalaborwa,” Ramathuba said.

She warned residents against crossing low-lying bridges and rivers, emphasising the risks to lives and officials.

The premier urged social media users to avoid creating content that endangers lives, as it also risks the lives of rescue officials.

She said seven construction workers and two officials are currently also stranded, with efforts underway to assist them.

R1bn allocated for emergency response

Ramathuba confirmed that the provincial government has allocated R1 billion to ensure that, while awaiting the national government’s declaration of the floods as a disaster, the provincial government can respond to emergencies.

“But for now, we are still dealing with the lives we need to save,” the premier said.

Earlier, SANDF’s search and rescue team from 19 Squadron was tasked to rescue a family from Mbaula Village, outside Giyani.

“The community informed the crew that they rescued the other people from the house roof, of the family. One person was rescued from a tree in the river and will be taken to Maphutha Hospital, near Phalaborwa,” SANDF said.

South African Police Service (Saps) pilots and search and rescue teams also worked with the SANDF and other emergency services to rescue stranded residents.

“Law enforcement agencies and disaster management teams remain fully operational and are on high alert to ensure coordinated rescue efforts, public safety and the protection of affected areas,” the Saps said.

SANDF and Saps rescue efforts

“Members of the public are urged to cooperate with law enforcement and disaster management teams on the ground as efforts continue to save lives and secure affected communities.”

The police strongly advised residents to not enter certain affected areas as the situation is unpredictable and life-threatening. Saps said even shallow water can sweep people off their feet.

The Limpopo and Mpumalanga departments of education delayed the reopening of schools in certain areas as a result of the flooding.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga schools closed

The Mpumalanga department of education said the ongoing heavy rains caused challenges for schools in Bohlabela.

As a result, classes are suspended in Bushbuckridge from Thursday to Friday, with principals elsewhere empowered to act on safety assessments, and communities urged to prioritise pupil safety.

The Limpopo department of education confirmed that schools in Mopani and Vhembe will reopen on Monday, 19 January, after floods disrupted access and delayed damage assessments.

Officials urged parents to prioritise pupil safety while schools prepare recovery plans to address lost teaching time once conditions stabilise.

Eskom warned that the adverse weather and heavy flooding disrupted electricity supply in Limpopo. The power utility said its teams are unable to safely access certain sites.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said conditions in both provinces are expected to gradually improve from around Monday, with only a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers forecast over the affected areas.

“More stable conditions are expected from 20 January 2026 onwards, with minimal chances of further rainfall, allowing river levels and saturated soils to slowly recede,” Saws said.

For Friday, the South African Weather Service has warned of life-threatening floods, fast-flowing streams, mudslides, and damage to homes and infrastructure across northern Mpumalanga and southern Limpopo.

Red, orange, and yellow disruptive rainfall warnings were issued for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Free State, while extreme fire danger hits parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 16 January 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warning for tomorrow, 16 January 2026.

Further heavy downpours leading to widespread flooding, resulting in danger to

life due to fast flowing streams, displacement of communities, widespread damage to

settlements and infrastructure are expected. #saws pic.twitter.com/bksBluIhTy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 15, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 16 January 2026

The weather service has issued a red level 10 warning for disruptive rain, with further heavy downpours leading to widespread flooding, resulting in danger to life due to fast-flowing streams, displacement of communities, and widespread damage to settlements or structures over the northern escarpment and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga as well as the southern Lowveld of Limpopo.

Saws also issued orange Level 9 and 6 warnings for disruptive rainfall over eastern Limpopo (Vhembe and Mopani), central Limpopo (parts of Capricorn and Sekhukhune), the Mpumalanga Lowveld and escarpment (Ehlanzeni), and the eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga (Emakhazeni, Msukaligwa, Mkhondo and Chief Albert Luthuli).

Flooding of roads and settlements, mudslides, rockfalls, soil erosion and dangerous fast-flowing streams are expected to cause damage to property and infrastructure, loss of livelihoods and livestock, and possible displacement of affected communities, with a risk to life in affected areas.

The weather service further issued yellow level 4 and level 2 warnings for disruptive rainfall with heavy downpours is expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the central to western parts of Limpopo, where flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of communities, traffic disruptions, and localised mudslides, rockfalls and soil erosion may occur.

In addition, severe thunderstorms are expected over the central parts of North West and the Free State, with heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and excessive lightning that may cause localised flooding and damage to settlements and infrastructure.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 16 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect warm conditions over the Lowveld; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

North West:

Partly cloudy and hot weather awaits the North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will start fine over the central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, very hot in the northcentral parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and rain along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm in the north, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the western and central interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the north-east.