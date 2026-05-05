Floods: How to minimize the impact of severe weather conditions

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has called on municipalities and communities across the country to prepare.

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has called on municipalities across the country to maintain preparedness as intense weather is expected to bring cold, wet, windy conditions and flooding.

Disruptive rainfall

Some areas are expected to see rainfall accumulations between 100 and 200 millimeters, widespread and disruptive rainfall, flooding, damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, and snowfall in high-lying areas and dangerous coastal wave conditions.

Coastal regions and surrounding areas nearby, particularly in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, Northwest and certain parts of the Northern Cape, along with flood-prone and low-lying regions, are more likely to be impacted by severe weather conditions.

The impact

Severe weather conditions may pose many challenges to residents affected by factors that are out of their control, which may result in:

Roads, settlements and low-lying areas flooding

Damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges and stormwater systems

Power outages and essential services disruptions

Dangerous driving conditions and road closures

Coastal damage due to very rough seas and an abnormal increase in sea levels during the storm

Potential risks to livestock and travel disruptions in snow-affected, high-ground areas

Preparation

Salga has advised municipalities to place the relevant departments on high alert and to ensure coordinated, prepared responses.

Disaster Management Centres have also been tasked with activating monitoring and coordination mechanisms while maintaining close contact with provincial disaster management authorities.

Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services are to ensure personnel and equipment are ready to respond to flooding, storm damage and rescue incidents.

Maintained alertness

Infrastructure and Technical Services are encouraged to clear stormwater drains, inspect critical infrastructure and prepare rapid-response teams for potential damage.

The Human Settlements and Community Services should identify vulnerable communities and ensure temporary shelter facilities are ready, if required.

Traffic and law enforcement services are to monitor high-risk routes. manage road closures and ensure public safety.

Municipal Communications Units should share verified warnings from the South African Weather Service, and safety messages through official channels.

Public Safety

Members of the public have been cautioned to avoid crossing flooded public roads and swollen rivers.

Residents should be extra careful when travelling, especially in poor visibility.

Loose items should be secured around homes and businesses. While prioritising instructions and warnings from local authorities and emergency services.

The public is encouraged to remain as informed as possible through the official Saws platforms and avoid sharing unverified weather information.

Both communities and municipalities are reminded that preparedness and early action can significantly reduce the impact of severe weather events, and help protect lives, property and critical services.