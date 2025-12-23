More rain expected after floods left destruction in Tshwane

Authorities warn residents to avoid flooded roads as rainfall intensifies ahead of Christmas.

Cloudy weather with widespread showers is expected to continue until Christmas, with warnings of severe thunderstorms and reports of flooding across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy downpours over the weekend caused significant disruption in Tshwane, Centurion, Lanseria, Krugersdorp and Hartbeespoort, with videos on social media showing flooded roads and rivers bursting their banks.

Emergency services respond to flooding incidents

City of Tshwane emergency services department (ESD) deputy chief Nana Radebe‑Kgiba confirmed multiple flooding incidents following severe thunderstorms.

“The storms resulted in widespread localised disruptions across various regions, including flooded roads and residential properties. Emergency services responded to numerous storm-related emergency calls. These include clearing obstructed roads, removing mud to restore accessibility, managing traffic disruptions and assisting flooded households,” she said.

Affected areas included Centurion, Temba, Hammanskraal, Olievenhoutbosch and the N14 highway.

The ESD has identified high‑risk flooding zones across all regions and remains on high alert, monitoring hotspots throughout the warning period.

Fatal drowning reported in Olievenhoutbosch

Tragedy struck in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 19, where a man in his early 30s drowned on Sunday.

Acting spokesperson Tebogo Maake said firefighters found his body next to a flowing river near Oripile Primary School.

The scene was handed over to South African Police Service for investigation. Residents are urged not to attempt crossing flowing water.

Moisture systems to fuel further rainfall

The South African Weather Service warned of more cloudy conditions in the east, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Severe thunderstorms with minor to significant impacts are possible over central and eastern regions.

The service’s preliminary rainfall figures for Sunday reported 17mm in Johannesburg, but heavier falls elsewhere: 63mm in Bushbuckridge, 76mm in Graskop, 145mm in Mukumbani, 147mm in Tshanowa (Limpopo), 110mm in Margate and 103mm in Pennington (KwaZulu-Natal).

The Weather Hooligan, Juandre Vorster, said moisture from the Indian Ocean colliding with cold Atlantic air will fuel thunderstorms across Gauteng, the highveld and interior throughout the week.

“KZN is on a watch as well, with severe thunderstorms forecast,” he said. “Lots of moisture still coming from the east into the interior, highveld and Gauteng will induce thunderstorms for the rest of the week.”

Authorities urged vigilance and that people must avoid flooded bridges and low‑lying roads.

“Stay clear of sinkholes and report emergencies immediately.”

