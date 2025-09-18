What kind of weekend will it be? Here’s what weather to expect

The forecast lists showers and thundershowers at 8pm on Saturday, with light rain of 3mm and a rain probability of 30%.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast partly cloudy conditions across Gauteng on Saturday, with showers and thundershowers expected in the evening for Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Clear and dry conditions are forecast to return on Sunday.

Pretoria: warm day, evening storms possible

Saws’ Pretoria forecast shows temperatures rising from about 19°C in the early hours to a maximum of 30°C in the afternoon, dropping to 25°C by 8pm

Morning humidity is listed around 50–55%, falling to about 20% by mid-afternoon and 25% in the evening.

The overnight minimum is given as 15°C and the day’s maximum as 30°C.

The forecast lists showers and thundershowers at 8pm on Saturday, with rainfall of 3mm and a rain probability of 30%.

Wind directions are east north-east in the early hours, remaining east north-east into the morning, shifting to north at midday and north north-east in the evening. Wind speeds are shown at roughly 10 knots in the morning and midday, easing to about 5 knots by evening.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Damaging coastal winds, scorching Mpumalanga heat and fire danger

Johannesburg: slightly cooler start

Johannesburg is expected to follow a similar pattern.

Early morning temperatures are shown around 17–18°C, rising to about 28°C by mid-afternoon and falling to roughly 23°C by 8pm.

The city’s overview lists a minimum of 14°C and a maximum of 29°C for Saturday.

Humidity is indicated at about 50–55% in the morning, decreasing to 25–30% through the afternoon and evening.

Saws lists showers and thundershowers for Johannesburg at 8pm on Saturday, with expected rainfall of 3mm and a 30% probability of rain.

Winds are forecast from north north-east to north during the day, shifting NNW by evening, with speeds between about 5 knots and 10 knots.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Fire risk in northern regions, warm and fine weather

Sunday: clear and dry

Both Pretoria and Johannesburg are forecast to see clear skies on Sunday.

Saws noted no rain for either city on Sunday (0 mm, 0% probability).

Pretoria’s temperatures are shown with a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 30°C; Johannesburg’s are listed as a 14°C minimum and a 29°C maximum.

Residents should plan for a warm Saturday daytime and possible evening thundershowers before the region clears for a dry Sunday.

NOW READ: Thunderstorms are coming, but will they bring proper rain?