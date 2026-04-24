From calm to cloudy: Cape Town’s weekend weather shift

Saturday offers dry and settled conditions, while Sunday brings widespread rain to the Mother City.

Cape Town is set for a largely clear and calm Saturday before a notable shift to wet conditions on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Clear and calm start on Saturday

Saws forecasts a dry and stable day on Saturday, with “clear skies” dominating throughout most of the day before clouds move in later in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 14°C and a maximum of 22°C, with no rainfall anticipated and a 0% chance of rain.

In the early hours, at 2am, conditions will be clear with temperatures at 17°C and humidity at 60%. By 8am, temperatures dip slightly to 16°C with humidity rising to 70%, while skies remain clear.

The warmest part of the day is expected at 2pm, reaching 22°C under continued clear skies. Winds will shift to west-northwesterly at 18.5km/h.

By 8pm, cloud cover is expected to increase, with temperatures cooling to 17°C and humidity climbing to 80%.

Rain and thundershowers on Sunday

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate on Sunday, with Saws forecasting “showers and thundershowers” in the early hours, followed by persistent rain throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cooler, ranging from a minimum of 15°C to a maximum of 18°C.

At 2am, thundershowers are expected, with temperatures at 16°C and humidity at 85%. Winds will be north-northwesterly at 18.5km/h.

Conditions remain cloudy by 8am, with temperatures at 15°C and humidity at 80%.

By 2pm, “slight rain” is forecast, with temperatures holding at 16°C and winds shifting westerly at 18.5km/h.

Rain is expected to continue into the evening, with “rain showers” forecast at 8pm and temperatures at 15°C.

Saws predicts a total rainfall amount of 5mm on Sunday, with a 60% probability of rain.

The forecast signals a clear contrast between the two days, with Saturday offering dry and settled conditions, while Sunday brings widespread rain and possible thundershowers across the city.