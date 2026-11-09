From floods to fire: Gauteng faces extreme heat after violent storms

Hot weather, with temperatures expected to soar, is forecast to hit the province this week.

Gauteng residents have been urged to take precautions as the province gears up for extreme heat this week.

The scorching temperatures follow severe thunderstorms that lashed Johannesburg, prompting emergency services to place all seven regions on high alert and warn residents to avoid floodwaters, swollen rivers and dangerous road conditions.

Temperatures

According to Gauteng Weather, scorching heat is expected to hit the province this week.

Pretoria is expected to be the hottest, reaching a sweltering 36°C, while Johannesburg is forecast to hit 34°C and Vereeniging 36°C.

However, Gauteng Weather also forecasts a 38% to 50% chance of showers for the week, which will be a welcome relief and cool the scorching weather conditions.

Heat exposure

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Residents have been encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and avoiding drinks that can contribute to dehydration, including alcohol and excessive amounts of coffee.

Outdoor activities

Eating cold, light meals is also recommended, while people should avoid spicy foods where possible.

Authorities have also advised people to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and to seek shade or shelter whenever possible. Wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, hats and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing can help reduce the effects of the intense heat.

To stay cool, residents are encouraged to take cold showers and ensure homes and workplaces are adequately ventilated.

Pet owners have also been urged to take extra care, ensuring animals have access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times.

Rest of SA

Meanwhile, South Africans can expect a mix of fire danger, extreme heat and scattered rain across the rest of the country, with authorities warning of extremely high fire risk across parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Temperatures of 36°C to 40°C are forecast for the Namakwa District and the Western Cape interior. Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, while isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Most other provinces will experience fine, warm-to-hot conditions.