Gauteng braces for another sizzling week as temperatures climb to over 30°C during elections

Gauteng residents face another scorching week ahead of the local government elections.

Gauteng residents face another scorching week ahead of the local government elections as hot conditions continue to grip the province, with temperatures pushing towards 34°C in some areas and little relief expected in the days ahead.

The sweltering weather left many residents seeking refuge indoors over the weekend, with fans and air conditioners working overtime as the mercury climbed across Johannesburg, Pretoria and surrounding areas.

Hot weather

According to Gauteng Weather, temperatures will remain well above average this week, despite a chance of afternoon showers in some parts of the province.

In Johannesburg, temperatures are expected to reach 27°C on Monday, climbing steadily to 32°C by Friday. Pretoria is forecast to be even hotter, with temperatures expected to increase from 28°C on Monday to a scorching 34°C by the end of the week.

Relief

While cloud cover and isolated thundershowers could provide some temporary respite, forecasters warn that the heat will continue to dominate the weather pattern over the coming days.

The hottest conditions are expected later in the week, with temperatures climbing above 30°C from Wednesday onwards. Thursday and Friday are also expected to be windy, which could increase the risk of veld fires in dry areas.

Warning

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day, and check on vulnerable family members, including children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.

Employers and outdoor workers are also being encouraged to take precautions as temperatures continue to rise.

Forecast

Forecasts indicate Johannesburg will record highs of 27°C on Monday and Tuesday, before climbing to 30°C on Wednesday, 31°C on Thursday and 32°C on Friday.

In Pretoria, temperatures are expected to reach 28°C on Monday, 29°C on Tuesday, 32°C on Wednesday, 33°C on Thursday and 34°C on Friday.

With temperatures expected to stay above 30°C for much of the week, Gauteng residents should prepare for several more days of hot, uncomfortable conditions.