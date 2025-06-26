Gauteng braces for icy weekend as cold snap tightens grip

The weekend will remain dry but biting in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Gauteng residents can expect bone-chilling but dry conditions this weekend, with temperatures set to plummet across the province.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast clear skies throughout, but warned of bitter morning lows, prompting a call for warm coats and winter precautions.

Pretoria weather

In Pretoria, Saturday will bring brisk air from the southeast with a minimum of 4°C and a high of 16°C.

Winds will stay light at around 5 knots, offering no respite from the chill.

According to the weather forecaster, temperatures at 8am are expected to hover around 7°C, rising to 15°C by 2pm before cooling again in the evening.

Sunday offers slightly warmer conditions, reaching a maximum of 19°C, but early morning temperatures will again dip to 4°C.

Humidity levels are expected to increase from 45% at 2am to 60% by midday, making for a crisp winter day.

Joburg weather

Johannesburg is expected to be even colder. Saturday morning will start at just 5°C, with the mercury peaking at 14°C in the afternoon.

Clear skies will persist throughout the day, accompanied by light winds that will persist throughout the day.

Sunday’s forecast follows a similar trend, with a low of 4°C and a high of 16°C under crisp skies.

The cold takes hold

Gauteng is firmly in the grip of a cold front.

While Gauteng may be spared snow or rainfall, the sharp drop in temperature aligns with national patterns of colder-than-usual winter weather.

With no rainfall expected and humidity ranging from 30% to 50%, the weekend will remain dry but biting.

Residents are urged to keep heaters and hot water bottles close as winter makes its icy presence known.

