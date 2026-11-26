Gauteng and Mpumalanga are cleaning up after flash floods, with debris cleared, bridges assessed and warnings of fresh localised flooding.

Gauteng and Mpumalanga residents are reeling from the damage caused by Wednesday’s flash flooding, with debris being cleared and stormwater drains being unblocked.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours wreaked havoc in parts of Gauteng, leaving mud, rocks, tree branches, and other storm debris on several roads; traffic lights were out of order, bridges were closed, and power outages occurred after trees fell on power lines.

After flash floods, Gauteng clears debris and Mpumalanga drownings

Bosmont resident Dyneley Milton speaks to The Citizen next to a stormwater canal known as Vli or Slute by the residents in Johannesburg on 26 November 2026, about the flash floods of the 25th of November that damaged the area. Video: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen.

Dyneley Milton, a resident of Bosmont in Johannesburg, spoke to The Citizen while standing next to a stormwater canal, known as Vli or Slute by residents, which was completely covered by rubbish and debris following Wednesday’s flash flooding.

He said the bridge over the canal was flooded and that the canal floods whenever it hails or rains heavily. The flooding has also caused parts of the retaining wall to fall away.

The bridge is used by community members, including pupils going to school and elderly residents going to church on Sundays.

“If you look at the condition of the stormwater canal, there are trees growing in it. This place never gets clean, never gets drenched or anything,” Milton said.

“So, the result, when there is a storm, wherever there’s an obstacle in the water, that’s where the water surges over.”

The resident added that the canal becomes a torrent (a violent, fast-moving stream of water) by the time it reaches the area because it collects water from Primrose in Germiston.

Flood damage in Bosmont includes a flooded canal and a damaged wall

Bosmont Nursery School’s wall was damaged by water in Johannesburg on 26 November 2026, after the flash floods on 25 November. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen.

Milton requested that the City of Joburg Council use heavy equipment to dredge the canal at least once a year.

The wall of Bosmont Nursery School was also damaged by the heavy downpours.

In Alexandra on Wednesday, several roads were completely submerged, with floodwater reportedly washing away vehicles and houses and yards being completely flooded.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) started clearing storm debris and unblocking stormwater drains on Wednesday evening along 15th Avenue and surrounding streets.

JRA teams also responded to Pretoria Main Road by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, inspecting stormwater grids and clearing blockages.

The agency continued clearing silt and debris along 16th Avenue on Thursday.

Debris and unblocking stormwater drains in Alexandra

JRA teams in Alexandra late on 25 November clearing storm debris and unblocking stormwater drains along 15th Avenue and surrounding streets. Picture: X/@MyJRA.

“We urge road users and residents to remain cautious on the roads, avoid flooded areas, and refrain from blocking stormwater drains,” JRA said.

The JRA team was also on-site assessing water levels and clearing debris at the ​Belgrave Bridge in Bryanston. The bridge was closed to traffic due to flooding and overtopping.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said the water levels have receded across most parts of the city, with most major roads and crossings reopened.

Metro police, however, urged motorists and road users to exercise extreme caution when travelling on affected routes.

“The heavy runoff has left behind mud, rocks, tree branches, and other storm debris on several roadways, while some traffic signals may still be out of order,” JMPD said.

Moreover, the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasted that there would be isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng on Thursday.

Warnings more rain can trigger fresh flooding

JRA teams are clearing silt and debris in Alexandra along 16th Avenue to restore safe access after flooding on 25 November 2026. Picture: X/@MyJRA.

“Because the ground is already saturated, additional rainfall could rapidly trigger fresh localised flooding,” the metro police said.

The following previously submerged crossings should be approached with extreme caution by drivers, and if heavy rain returns, they should be completely avoided:

Witkoppen Road Bridge

Belgrave Street Bridge

Bryanston Drive Bridge

Allandale Road on-ramp to the N1 Freeway (Midrand)

Vincent Tshabalala Road (London Road) and other roads in Alexandra

Marlboro Drive (Kelvin)

During Thursday’s anticipated rainfall, drivers are advised to use caution and avoid known flood-prone locations that could suddenly accumulate water:

Joe Slovo Drive & Currey Street (Doornfontein)

M1 Double-Decker Section (Johannesburg Inner City)

Klipspruit Valley Road (Orlando, Soweto)

Mzilikazi Street (Mofolo, Soweto)

Abu Baker Asvat Drive (Lenasia)

Low-lying river and stream crossings along the Jukskei River and Braamfontein Spruit

In Tshwane, the heavy rainfall forced the temporary shutdown of the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant.

“The rainfall has caused high turbidity levels in the raw water at the abstraction point. This means the water contains too much mud, silt and other suspected particles,” the City of Tshwane said.

“Under these conditions, the plant cannot safely and effectively treat the water to the required drinking-water standards.”

3 drowning incidents in Mpumalanga

Belgrave Bridge is closed to traffic due to flooding and overtopping from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall. Picture: X/@MyJRA.

In Ekurhuleni, there was a power outage in Putfontein and surrounding areas because trees fell over the 11 kV overhead line network during the storm.

Three drowning incidents were reported in the Gert Sibande District of Mpumalanga.

In the first incident, a 15-year-old boy disappeared in the Emzinoni River on Wednesday while fishing with two other boys, slipping from their grasp during a river crossing.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Search and Rescue team, with the Delta One Unit, initially abandoned the search due to heavy currents and storms, but a passerby found a body believed to be his on Thursday.

In the second incident, a 10-year-old boy disappeared in a dam in Sheepmoor on Wednesday with children aged seven to nine, who initially didn’t report it.

His disappearance only came to light after parents questioned the children, and search and rescue teams were still searching for him on Thursday.

10-year-old boy disappeared in Sheepmoor dam

Flooding damage at KwaMhlanga Hospital following flooding that affected the facility on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. Picture: X/@Patriot_S_A

In the third incident, a 17-year-old boy drowned in Morgenzon Dam on Tuesday while fishing with three friends who could not save him.

His body was retrieved by Search and Rescue and identified by his family, and he was certified dead by paramedics.

“The Saps in Mpumalanga is warning communities, especially children, to stay away from flooded rivers, streams, dams, bridges and low-water crossings,” Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

“Following heavy rains, water levels have risen very quickly, currents are strong, and riverbanks are slippery and dangerous.”

Mpumalanga MEC for Human Settlements, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Speedy Mashilo and the MEC for Health Sasekani Manzini also visited KwaMhlanga Hospital following flooding that affected the facility.

The MECs assessed the extent of the flooding damage to ensure healthcare services continue for patients and surrounding communities.