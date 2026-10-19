Gauteng heatwave warning: Temperatures to hit 35°C

Pretoria is expected to be the hottest.

Gauteng residents have been urged to take precautions as the province experiences extremely hot temperatures.

The province was hit by its first official heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season, with temperatures expected to soar until Monday.

Temperatures

According to Gauteng Weather, the heatwave, which began on Friday, was forecast to intensify on Sunday, bringing scorching conditions across the province.

Pretoria is expected to be the hottest, reaching a sweltering 35°C, while Johannesburg is forecast to hit 33°C and Vereeniging 32°C.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is also expected over parts of the Mpumalanga Highveld, the southern Mpumalanga Lowveld and the south-western bushveld of Limpopo.

Warning

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Residents have been encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and avoiding drinks that can contribute to dehydration, including alcohol and excessive amounts of coffee.

Eating cold and light meals is also recommended, while spicy foods should be avoided where possible.

Outdoor activities

Authorities have also advised people to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and to seek shade or shelter whenever possible. Wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, hats and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing can help reduce the effects of the intense heat.

To stay cool, residents are encouraged to take cold showers and ensure homes and workplaces are adequately ventilated.

Pet owners

Pet owners have also been urged to take extra care, ensuring animals have access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times.

The heatwave marks one of the hottest spells experienced in Gauteng since the start of spring and is expected to place additional pressure on outdoor workers, commuters and those participating in sporting activities.

Weather

With temperatures remaining well above seasonal averages in many areas, residents are being urged to monitor weather updates and take the necessary precautions to stay safe during the extreme conditions.

Forecasters expect the heatwave to persist through Monday before temperatures begin to ease.