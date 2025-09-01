Gauteng residents warned to brace for hot weather this week

Spring will also be making its grand entrance.

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for scorching weather as winter takes its breath and makes way for spring.

The province experienced warm to very hot temperatures this past weekend, with residents donning short sleeves after a bitterly cold winter.

Hot weather

According to Gauteng Weather, the mercury in Johannesburg and Vereeniging is expected to hit significant highs.

“Breaking: both Johannesburg and Vereeniging to hit post-winter high of 30°C on Monday afternoon, just in time for Spring Day!” Gauteng Weather said.

Temperatures

According to the temperature forecast, Johannesburg is expected to experience a low of 9°C on Monday, with the mercury reaching the 31°C mark.

Pretoria will also experience scorching weather this week, with a minimum of 12°C on Monday and the mercury hitting the sweltering 33°C mark

Vereeniging will also experience very hot weather, with a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 32°C.

Other parts of South Africa will also be warm on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicts that the majority of the country will experience fine conditions, ranging from warm to hot.

Spring

Meanwhile, while many celebrate 1 September as Spring Day, Spring in the Southern Hemisphere will technically begin on Monday, 22 September.

According to a comment on the Saws Facebook page, the sun has already started its journey from the warmer Northern Hemisphere (Europe), where summer is officially ending at 8:18pm on 21 September 2025.

“It now moves back to the Southern Hemisphere (Southern Africa) to bring us our summer. On Monday, 22 September 2025, at 8:18pm, the Sun is directly above the equator, causing day and night to be equal (also known as the equinox).

“That very moment when the sun crosses the equator towards Southern Africa, spring officially starts for the southern hemisphere and autumn starts for the northern hemisphere, ie Europe,” Sydney Keith said in a comment.

The forecast aligns with the arrival in spring 2024, as the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) announced that the Southern Hemisphere spring will occur on 22 September.

