Gauteng residents warned to brace for a ‘hot week’

The mercury is expected to rise into the high thirties in some areas.

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for hot weather conditions expected to hit the province this week.

The country has been swinging between hot and cold weather as Summer makes its grand entrance.

‘Hot week’

According to the regional weather service, Gauteng Weather, temperatures are once again expected to reach the thirties.

“Hot week ahead,” said Gauteng Weather.

The mercury

The mercury is expected to rise into the high thirties in some areas. In Johannesburg, temperatures are forecast to start at a minimum of 13°C, reaching a high of 31°C on Friday.

Pretoria is also expected to experience scorching temperatures, starting at a minimum of 15°C and reaching a high of 33°C on Friday.

Precautions

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has urged residents to exercise extreme caution during the scorching weather.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, and avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm.

Exposure to extremely hot temperatures can cause heat exhaustion and heat cramps, which can lead to heat stroke.

Weather warnings

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of localised damage and disruptions to power supply and communication are expected in the Eastern Cape on Monday, as a heat wave persists in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and warm to hot conditions are forecast for most of the country.

The Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the Eastern Cape, except in the extreme north-east.

Damages

This could cause localised damage to settlements and property, as well as localised disruptions to communication and power supply.

Residents can expect extremely high fire danger in places over the Northern Cape, the Naledi municipality of North West, the Eastern Cape, and the King Cetshwayo District of KZN.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places in the northwestern parts of KZN until Tuesday.

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in parts of the southern Eastern Cape.