Gauteng shivers through chilly mornings: Here’s what weather to expect this weekend

Sunday is expected to bring slightly warmer weather to both Pretoria and Joburg.

Residents in Gauteng can expect fine and cool conditions this weekend, with clear skies dominating across Pretoria and Johannesburg, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said chilly mornings were expected across the province.

“Fine and cool conditions are expected across the province, with chilly mornings,” Thobela told The Citizen.

Pretoria set for sunny but cold start

Pretoria residents are expected to wake up to cold temperatures on Saturday morning, with the mercury dipping to 8°C before climbing to a maximum of 22°C later in the day.

Saws forecasts clear skies during the early morning hours and into the evening, while partly cloudy conditions are expected in the afternoon.

At 2am on Saturday, temperatures are expected to sit at 11°C with humidity levels at 55%. By 8am, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly to 13°C under clear skies.

The capital city is expected to reach 21°C by 2pm, accompanied by partly cloudy conditions and north-northwesterly winds of 9.3km/h.

Saturday evening is forecast to remain clear, with temperatures cooling to 17°C by 8pm.

No rainfall is expected in Pretoria throughout the weekend, with Saws placing the probability of rain at 0%.

Sunday is expected to be slightly warmer, with temperatures ranging between 10°C and 25°C.

Joburg braces for cold mornings

Johannesburg is also expected to experience cold morning conditions this weekend, with Saturday’s minimum temperature forecast at 7°C and a daytime high of 19°C.

Clear skies are expected during the morning and evening, while partly cloudy conditions are forecast for the afternoon.

Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to reach 10°C at 2am before climbing to 11°C by 8am.

By 2pm, temperatures are forecast to peak at 18°C, with north-northwesterly winds reaching 18.5km/h.

Conditions are expected to cool down to 15°C by Saturday evening under clear skies.

No rainfall is expected in Johannesburg, with Saws also forecasting a 0% chance of rain throughout the weekend.

Sunday is expected to bring slightly warmer weather to the city, with temperatures ranging between 9°C and 21°C under clear skies.