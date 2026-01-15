Gauteng weather this weekend: Will it rain?

Temperatures will remain high despite increased cloud cover, while rainfall probabilities stay at 30% on Saturday and Sunday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast a warm weekend for Gauteng, with cloudy skies and a continued risk of showers and thundershowers in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

According to the weather service, temperatures will remain high despite increased cloud cover, while rainfall probabilities stay at 30% for both Saturday and Sunday.

Pretoria: Cloudy conditions with late showers

In Pretoria, Saturday will start cloudy in the early morning, with humidity at 80% at 2am and temperatures around 20°C.

Conditions will remain cloudy through the morning and early afternoon, as temperatures rise to 25°C by 2pm.

The weather service said showers and thundershowers are expected later in the day. By 8pm, showers and thundershowers are forecast, with temperatures remaining around 25°C.

Winds will blow from the east-north-east and north-east during the day at around 9.3km/h, before shifting to a south-westerly direction in the evening.

Saturday’s minimum temperature is forecast at 16°C, with a maximum of 32°C. The expected rainfall amount is 5mm.

On Sunday, Pretoria residents can expect showers and thundershowers from the morning into the evening.

Humidity will be around 70% at 8am, with temperatures near 22°C. Sunday’s minimum temperature is forecast at 19°C, while the maximum will reach 33°C. The weather service has predicted about 3mm of rain.

Johannesburg: Intermittent rain and warm temperatures

Johannesburg will also experience unsettled weather over the weekend, with light rain expected in the early hours of Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to be around 19 °C at 2 am, with humidity at 80%, according to the weather service.

Cloudy conditions will dominate the morning, followed by another chance of slight rain around 2pm as temperatures reach 24°C.

According to the weather service, Saturday will remain mostly cloudy, with brief periods of rain expected during the day.

Winds will shift from a north-easterly to a south-westerly direction, generally blowing at about 9.3km/h.

Johannesburg’s minimum temperature on Saturday is forecast at 15°C, with a maximum of 31°C. The expected rainfall amount is 5mm, with a 30% probability.

Sunday will bring showers and thundershowers to Johannesburg from morning through to the evening.

Temperatures will range from a minimum of 18°C to a maximum of 31°C. Humidity levels are expected to drop from 70% in the morning to 50% later in the day, while rainfall amounts are forecast at around 3mm.

Residents should remain aware of changing weather conditions, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours, when showers and thundershowers are most likely to develop.

