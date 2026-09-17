Gauteng weather: What to expect this weekend

Johannesburg will be cooler than Pretoria throughout the weekend.

Gauteng residents can expect a cooler weekend, with showers and thundershowers expected across the province on Saturday and Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather service has forecast isolated showers and thundershowers for Saturday, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm.

Sunday is expected to bring scattered showers and thundershowers, while temperatures are forecast to remain cool.

Pretoria weather

Pretoria residents can expect partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, with a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum of 24°C.

The city will become cloudy on Sunday, with temperatures expected to range between 12°C and 25°C.

The forecast means residents can expect a relatively mild Saturday before cooler conditions settle in on Sunday.

Johannesburg weather

Johannesburg will be cooler than Pretoria throughout the weekend.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from a chilly 8°C to a maximum of 22°C.

On Sunday, cloudy conditions are forecast, with the minimum temperature rising slightly to 10°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 22°C.

What to expect this weekend

The weather service has forecast a shift from partly cloudy conditions on Saturday to cloudier weather on Sunday, accompanied by showers and thundershowers.

The latest available weather reporting for Gauteng similarly shows unsettled conditions developing over the weekend, with Johannesburg forecast to experience showers and thundershowers around Saturday and Sunday.

Residents planning outdoor activities should therefore keep an eye on the latest weather service forecasts, particularly given the possibility of thunderstorms.