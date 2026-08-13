Gauteng weather: Will the cold spell snow on or warm up this weekend?

After a chilly week, Gauteng residents may be in for a change this weekend, with conditions expected to shift across the province.

After the cold Gauteng residents experienced during the week, they can expect clearer skies and warmer daytime temperatures this weekend, with no rain forecast across Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast mostly clear conditions for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures are expected to climb into the low 20s in parts of the province.

Pretoria set for a warmer Saturday

Pretoria residents can expect a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum of 21°C on Saturday.

The weather service forecast clear skies during the early hours, partly cloudy around 8am, then mostly clear in the afternoon. Clear skies are expected again by the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 11°C at 2am, 12°C at 8am and 20°C at 2pm before dropping to 16°C by 8pm.

Humidity is expected to range from 25% to 55% throughout the day.

The wind will shift from an easterly direction early on to south-westerly conditions during the day. Wind speeds will remain light, reaching 9.26km/h early in the morning before dropping to 0.19km/h during the day.

There is no rain in sight, with the weather service forecasting 0mm of rainfall and a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 9°C to a maximum of 23°C. The weather service forecasts clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures reaching 18°C at 2pm.

Johannesburg remains dry

Johannesburg will also experience dry and clear conditions over the weekend.

Saturday will start with a minimum of 7°C before temperatures rise to a maximum of 19°C. The weather service forecasts clear skies overnight, partly cloudy conditions in the morning and mostly clear skies during the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 10°C at 2am, 11°C at 8am and 18°C at 2pm before easing to 15°C at 8pm.

Humidity will range between 25% and 50%, while winds will shift from south-westerly to south-south-easterly during the day.

The weather service forecasts 0mm of rain and a 0% probability of rainfall.

Sunday will bring slightly warmer conditions, with a minimum of 8°C and a maximum of 21°C. Clear skies are expected, with temperatures reaching 17°C during the afternoon.

The weather service also forecast 0mm of rainfall and a 0% chance of rain for Johannesburg on Sunday.

Overall, Gauteng residents can expect a dry weekend with plenty of sunshine and warmer daytime temperatures, although mornings will remain cold.