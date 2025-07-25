Weather

Gauteng weekend weather: Showers and cool temperatures expected

By Oratile Mashilo

25 July 2025

11:47 am

Gauteng residents should brace for a cold weekend.

Weekend weather in Gauteng Pretoria Joburg

Gauteng residents can expect cold to cool weather with isolated showers this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

In its extended forecast for Saturday and Sunday, 26–27 July, Saws said: “Fine over the central and the western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the east and south.”

Saturday: Light afternoon rain

In Pretoria, conditions will remain mostly clear during the morning, but light showers are forecast to develop from 2pm.

The city’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 23°C, with a minimum of 10°C. The chance of rain stands at 30%, with an estimated rainfall amount of 3mm.

Winds will shift throughout the day, reaching up to 10km/h by the afternoon.

Johannesburg will see similar weather, with mostly clear skies until midday, followed by rain showers from 2pm and partly cloudy conditions into the evening.

The city is expected to reach a high of 19°C, with morning temperatures around 10°C. Wind speeds will peak at 10km/h.

Sunday: Early showers, partly cloudy skies

Sunday’s forecast shows rain showers in the early morning hours in both cities, clearing by mid-morning.

Pretoria will start at 10°C and peak at 20°C. Johannesburg will begin at 8°C and reach a maximum of 17°C.

The day will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with no rain expected during the daytime, despite both cities carrying a forecasted rain amount of 3mm, likely residual from the early hours.

Gauteng residents should brace for a cool weekend overall, with shifting cloud cover and patchy rainfall, particularly on Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.

