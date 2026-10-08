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Gauteng weekend weather: Thunderstorms forecast before sunny skies return

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

2 minute read

8 October 2026

08:42 am

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Forecasted thunderstorms across Johannesburg and Pretoria on Friday and Saturday, with hot, sunny conditions expected from Sunday.

Gauteng weekend weather

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Thunderstorms have been forecast for Gauteng on Friday and Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Temperatures are expected to climb into the early 30s in the Pretoria area, while conditions should turn mostly sunny by Monday.

Thunderstorms expected on Friday and Saturday

Saws forecast thunderstorms for Friday, 9 October, in Johannesburg, Pretoria North and Pretoria/Tshwane.

The weather service said Johannesburg would see a low of 15°C and a high of 31°C.

Pretoria North and Pretoria/Tshwane are expected to be hotter.

Saws predicted a range of 17°C to 33°C in both areas.

The forecast expects more storms on Saturday. Johannesburg is set to range from 18°C to 30°C.

Pretoria North and Pretoria/Tshwane are forecast to range from 20°C to 33°C.

Partly cloudy on Sunday, then sunny

Saws predicted the storms would clear by Sunday, 11 October, with partly cloudy skies expected.

Johannesburg was forecast to range from 19°C to 30°C, while both Pretoria areas are set to range from 20°C to 32°C.

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Outlook for next week

The weather service said Monday, 12 October, would be sunny across the province.

Johannesburg is expected to range from 19°C to 30°C, while Pretoria is expected to range from 20°C to 32°C.

Saws forecast sunny weather on Tuesday, 13 October.

Johannesburg is forecast to range from about 18°C to 30°C, while Pretoria North and Pretoria/Tshwane are set to range from 19°C to 32°C.

Residents are advised to check the weather service for updates, as forecasts can change.

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